Police asking for public's help after body discovered in East Grand Rapids

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety is asking for the community's help after a body was found overnight.

Police say they discovered the body around 12:35 a.m. Wednesday, near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Avenue, close to Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital.

When officers found the man, they say he was bleeding from his head and called an ambulance immediately. The individual died at the scene and was transported to the morgue.

EGR Public Safety is now asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call 616-949-7010, or Silent Observer.

