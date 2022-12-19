Fatal Allendale fire that killed child believed to have been intentionally set, police say

Police believe that a 28-year-old woman intentionally set the fire, killing herself and a 6-year-old boy.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says that a fatal fire that occurred in Allendale on Saturday is believed to have been set intentionally.

A 6-year-old boy and 28-year-old woman died in the house fire over the weekend.

Police are now ruling the 28-year-old woman's death as a suicide. She has been identified as Angelica Del Villar-Garcia of Allendale.

Villar-Garcia's cause of death was ruled as smoke inhalation.

The 6-year-old boy remains unidentified but detectives believe him to be her son. His cause of death is still under investigation.

The sheriff's office says that they do not have any outstanding suspects and the circumstances around the deaths remain under investigation.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

