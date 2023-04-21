Police need help identifying 'Living Jane Doe' found in Kalamazoo County

Michigan State Police are asking for help in identifying a Black woman, possibly in her 20s, who has been unable to communicate since being found.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a "Living Jane Doe" found in Kalamazoo County on Thursday.

Police say that a Black woman, possibly in her 20s, was found by a hiker in the Al Sabo land preserve in Texas Township on Thursday around 6 p.m.

The woman is 5'2" and weighs 155 pounds and was found with a garbage bag of clothing and no identification.

She was taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo for medical care and evaluation.

Police say that she has been unable to communicate with authorities and they also have been unable to identify her.

Police are asking for assistance in identifying the woman and locating family or caregivers.

If you or anyone you know recognizes this individual or know her family or caregiver, please contact the MSP Paw Paw Post at 269-657-5551 or Kalamazoo Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 with any information.

