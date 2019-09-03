PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Joel David Kellay, 46, was killed in an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning in Calhoun County. His two sons were injured in the shooting.

The incident started around 4 a.m. at a home on Kimbell Avenue in Pennfield Township, according to Lt. Kevin Callahan with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

According to authorities, Kellay returned home and got into physical fight with his wife. During the struggle, deputies say the man pulled out a gun and started shooting at her but missed.

His wife was able to get out of the house and call 911, she told dispatchers that while she was safe, her two sons and two of their friends were still inside.

The couple's two sons, an 18-year-old and a 22-year-old, got into a fight with their dad to get the gun from him. The 22-year-old was shot in the stomach and the 18-year-old was hit in the arm, Lt. Callahan said.

Calhoun County deputies and Battle Creek police officers were called to respond to the scene. One deputy and two police officers entered the home and were shot at by the suspect. The three officers returned fire and killed the man.

None of the officers were injured, but all three were placed on administrative leave, which according the sheriff's office, is protocol for an officer-involved shooting.

Michigan State Police will take over the rest of the investigation.

