Police identify victim in Tuesday night crash in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has released more information after a deadly crash Tuesday night.

Police say the victim in this crash has been identified at 26-year-old Madeleine Martin of Allendale.

The crash happened on 64th Avenue and Pierce Street when a car failed to yield for an oncoming vehicle, hitting each other head-on, causing a rollover.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle, a 27-year-old Holland woman, as well as her 26-year-old front seat passenger, suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 17-year-old from Allendale, only sustained minor injuries.

Police say Martin was in the backseat of the of the car driven by the 27-year-old when the crash occurred.

The investigation is ongoing.

