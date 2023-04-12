Police identify victim in Tuesday night crash in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has released more information after a deadly crash Tuesday night.
Police say the victim in this crash has been identified at 26-year-old Madeleine Martin of Allendale.
The crash happened on 64th Avenue and Pierce Street when a car failed to yield for an oncoming vehicle, hitting each other head-on, causing a rollover.
The driver of the at-fault vehicle, a 27-year-old Holland woman, as well as her 26-year-old front seat passenger, suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 17-year-old from Allendale, only sustained minor injuries.
Police say Martin was in the backseat of the of the car driven by the 27-year-old when the crash occurred.
The investigation is ongoing.
