Mecosta County Sheriff's Office identifies victims in deadly shooting that killed three children, mother

The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office released the names of the four victims in the deadly shooting in Austin Township.

Example video title will go here for this video

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office identified the victims who were killed in a suspected homicide in Mecosta County last week.

Police say that they responded to a call of shots fired at an address on 180th Ave near Johnson Road in Austin Township around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they found three children and one adult dead from gunshot wounds.

The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office said that the three children were siblings and have been identified as 6-year-old Katelynn Gillard, 4-year-old Ronald Gillard and 3-year-old Joshua Gillard. The other victim was identified as their mother, 40-year-old Dawn Gillard.

Police say they believe that a 51-year-old male, the father and husband of the victims, was behind the killings. The 51-year-old male is said to have turned the gun on himself and sustained a gunshot wound to his head.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and later transferred two times to different area hospitals where he is currently in critical condition for his injuries.

13 ON YOUR SIDE independently heard from a family member of the victims, who provided their identities before police released their names.

"I am in total shock. I am so devastated," Hailey Salisbury, the daughter of Dawn Gillard and half-sister to the young children who were killed said.

The Sheriff's Office says that they are continuing to investigate the shooting and are withholding the male's name until he is arrested and charged.

The Mecosta Prosecutor's Office is awaiting a report from the Sheriff's Office to review the case and consider charges against the male in relation to the four deaths.

The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office is asking if anyone has information important to this investigation, they are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mike Mohr at (231) 592-0150.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.