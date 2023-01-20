Kent County Sheriff's Office investigating body found in Byron Twp.

WYOMING, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a swampy area in Byron Township Friday afternoon.
Police say a witness walking their dog saw the body along Ivanrest Avenue between M-6 and 56th Street.
The identity of the body is still unknown.
KCSO and the medical examiner's office will remain on the scene to continue their investigation and work on identifying the victim.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
