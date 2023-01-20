Kent County Sheriff's Office investigating body found in Byron Twp.

Police said someone walking their dog saw the body along Ivanrest Avenue between M-6 and 56th Street.

WYOMING, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a swampy area in Byron Township Friday afternoon.

Police say a witness walking their dog saw the body along Ivanrest Avenue between M-6 and 56th Street.

Byron Township | KCSO is on scene of a body located in a swampy area along Ivanrest Ave between M6 & 56th St. A witness located the body while walking their dog. KCSO is working with the Medical Examiners Office to process the scene and work on identification. pic.twitter.com/3mykkCgRdb — Kent County Sheriff's Office (@KentSheriff) January 20, 2023

The identity of the body is still unknown.

KCSO and the medical examiner's office will remain on the scene to continue their investigation and work on identifying the victim.

We’re pretty far back from where search crews are but here’s a look at the area. pic.twitter.com/m5vxF3ox19 — Nate Belt (@NateBeltWZZM) January 20, 2023

