Police investigating infant's death in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Police are investigating after an infant died from injuries in Portage, the Department of Public Safety announced.

The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday in the 6100 block of Applegrove Lane in Anna's Vineyard Apartments, where officers responded to a call about an unresponsive 18-month-old boy.

The boy still had a pulse, but was sent to Bronson Hospital for treatment. He passed away at the hospital Friday night.

Police say due to the nature of his injuries, the death is considered suspicious. The Kalamazoo County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy.

Everyone involved in the case is cooperating with investigators, officials say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage police at 329-4567, Silent Observer at 343-2100 or go to their website here.

