CHARLOTTE - Former MSU President Lou Anna Simon attended a meeting in May 2014 in which the Title IX sexual assault investigation of Larry Nassar was discussed, according to court records.

The meeting included Simon and Paulette Granberry Russell, who at the time was the head of MSU's Title IX office and a senior advisor to Simon, according to an affidavit filed in support of charges.

Notes and agenda items for this meeting, by both Russell and Simon, show that Simon was aware that the investigation involved sexual assault allegations, according to the affidavit. A folder Russell carried to the meeting had Nassar's name written on the outside. Also, she made notations about "COM Incident" and "SA," which Russell told police stood for College of Osteopathic Medicine, where Nassar worked, and sexual assault.

"Russell also stated that she wrote the note because the incident was problematic for the University, which was then under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education, and she wanted to remind herself for her meeting with Simon on Monday, May 19th (2014)," police wrote in the affidavit.

Police obtained Simon's agenda from meeting and it includes an entry for "Sexual Assault Cases." Next to that entry is a notation in Simon's handwriting, 'COM'," according to the affidavit.

Simon was charged yesterday in Eaton County with two felonies and two misdemeanors for lying to police about whether she knew that Nassar specifically was under Title IX investigation in 2014 and the nature of the allegations.

Simon's attorney, Mayer Morganroth, said the charges were baseless.

"They have nothing with her name on it saying she knows anything about it," Morganroth said.

She faces up to four years in prison and is set to be arraigned on Monday in Eaton County District Court. She was charged in Eaton County because the interview with Michigan State Police took place in Dimondale.

After a hearing Tuesday that led to criminal charges, Eaton County District Court Judge Julie Reincke remarked to Michigan State Police Detective Sgt. William Arndt that: "Case doesn't end, does it?"

"No, I hope soon though," Arndt said.

Simon is the third person to be charged by the Michigan Attorney General's Office as part of if its investigation of MSU related to Nassar. The investigation was announced in January, amid two sentencing hearings for the disgraced former doctor, who is serving a 60-year federal prison sentence on child pornography convictions and was sentenced to decades more on sexual assault convictions in state courts.

Simon stepped down as president of Michigan State University on Jan. 24, hours after Nassar was sentenced in Ingham County Circuit Court to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexual abuse.

William Strampel, former dean of osteopathic medicine and one of Nassar's former bosses, was charged in March. He faces a felony charge unrelated to Nassar and two misdemeanor charges for his actions during and after the 2014 Title IX investigation of Nassar.

Former MSU gymnastics coach Kathie Klages was charged in March with a felony and a misdemeanor charge of lying to police about her knowledge of sexual assault complaints against Nassar prior to 2016.

