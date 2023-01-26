Police need help identifying armed robbery suspect in Alpine Township

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is looking for help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at a business on Alpine Ave.

WALKER, Michigan — Detectives are on the lookout for an individual who was involved in an armed robbery on Alpine Ave in December of 2022.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says that the Smoke Shop on Alpine Ave., just north of 4 Mile Rd. was robbed on Dec. 22, 2022, just before 9 p.m.

The suspect was caught on security cameras holding a pistol in his right hand during the robbery. Police say that he demanded cash from the store.

Investigators are now asking for your help in identifying the suspect after all of their original leads have been exhausted.

If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, please call the KCSO at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely.

