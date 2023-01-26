x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Investigations

Police need help identifying armed robbery suspect in Alpine Township

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is looking for help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at a business on Alpine Ave.
Credit: Kent County Sheriff's Office

WALKER, Michigan — Detectives are on the lookout for an individual who was involved in an armed robbery on Alpine Ave in December of 2022.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says that the Smoke Shop on Alpine Ave., just north of 4 Mile Rd. was robbed on Dec. 22, 2022, just before 9 p.m.

The suspect was caught on security cameras holding a pistol in his right hand during the robbery. Police say that he demanded cash from the store.

Investigators are now asking for your help in identifying the suspect after all of their original leads have been exhausted.

Credit: Kent County Sheriff's Office

If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, please call the KCSO at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

$200,000 in damage caused to brewery that was set to open later this year

Before You Leave, Check This Out