Police respond to bomb threat made at Kalamazoo news station, employees evacuated

According to WWMT, police officers negotiated with a man inside the station, claiming to be armed with a bomb. He has been taken into custody peacefully.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Detroit responded to a bomb threat at News Channel 3 in Kalamazoo.

According to WWMT, police officers negotiated with a man inside the station, claiming to be armed with a bomb. He was said to have walked into the station lobby, saying he had a bomb inside his backpack.

The news station was evacuated around 2 p.m. Thursday.

During a Facebook Live from Andy Dominianni, it was announced that the man has been taken into custody sometime after 4 p.m. after surrendering to police peacefully.

During the Facebook Live, WWMT Anchor Jessica Harthorn said that she observed the suspect being escorted out of the building by four police officers. She said that it appeared that the suspect had requested food during the negotiations.

@ATFDetroit Grand Rapids FO bomb tech’s & Special Agents are responding to bomb threat @wwmtnews Follow lead agency @KalPublicSafety for further updates. pic.twitter.com/9tXdSCEwzK — ATF Detroit (@ATFDetroit) April 13, 2023

