Deputies searching for Michigan man who went missing driving back from Florida

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man who went missing on his way back Michigan from Florida.

Deputies say 77-year-old Robert Andrew Boyd was last seen in Fordsville, Kentucky on March 1.

Boyd was driving a 2015 Thor Motor Coach with Michigan registration DEB3351. He was also towing a 2019 Key West boat with the a Michigan trailer registration E636461.

Deputies are asking anyone with information with contact their local law enforcement agency.

