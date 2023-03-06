x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Investigations

Deputies searching for Michigan man who went missing driving back from Florida

Deputies say 77-year-old Robert Andrew Boyd was last seen in Fordsville, Kentucky on March 1.
Credit: Newaygo County Sheriff's Office

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man who went missing on his way back Michigan from Florida. 

Deputies say 77-year-old Robert Andrew Boyd was last seen in Fordsville, Kentucky on March 1.

Boyd was driving a 2015 Thor Motor Coach with Michigan registration DEB3351. He was also towing a 2019 Key West boat with the a Michigan trailer registration E636461. 

Credit: Newaygo Co. Sheriff's Office

Deputies are asking anyone with information with contact their local law enforcement agency.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

'We basically got scammed': client claims window installer took their $15K, shut down

Before You Leave, Check This Out