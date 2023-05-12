Police searching for suspect accused of check fraud

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman accused of attempting to cash stolen checks at local banks.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office believe that the stolen checks are tied to a string of vehicle break-ins on May 6 and May 7.

The first incident took place in Holland Township on May 6 when thieves broke into several vehicles parked at a youth sporting event. The thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of purses and cash, in addition to credit cards and personal checks.

The next day, thieves broke into cars at a park in Tallmadge Township in a similar fashion, police say.

On May 8 and 9, police say that stolen identification cards were used to attempt to cash stolen checks at several banks in the area. The checks totaled more than $13,000.

Police are now looking for a woman who was seen on surveillance cameras at the banks attempting to cash the checks. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says that once the suspect was confronted by bank employees, she fled from the bank before police could arrive.

The suspect is believed to be driving a silver Honda Venue, according to photos provided by police.

The case is currently under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and other departments who have experienced similar incidents.

If anyone has information about these incidents or is able to identify the female, please contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

