ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A priest convicted through the Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's clergy abuse investigation is now the second to be sentenced.

The Rev. Brian Stanley was sentenced to 60 days in Allegan County Jail with credit for two days already served. Stanley will also serve five years' probation and must register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Stanley, 57, of Coloma, pleaded guilty to one felony count of attempted false imprisonment on Nov. 20, 2019. He was charged in August after reportedly immobilizing the teenage boy by wrapping him tightly in plastic wrap and using masking tape as additional binding to cover the victim’s eyes and mouth.

Stanley left the victim, bound and alone, in the janitor’s room for an extended period of time before returning and eventually letting him go.

“Mr. Stanley took advantage of a vulnerable victim and today he is being held accountable,” Nessel said. “We continue to review information seized from all seven Michigan dioceses in 2018, and we will thoroughly evaluate accusations and complaints brought forth by victims. For too long, criminal behavior by members of the clergy has gone unnoticed, and that must stop.”

At the end of 2019, Nessel charged seven priests with abuse and said even more cases would come down. Since the beginning of the investigation, the AG's office says more than 640 tips have been received. After reviewing documents at three dioceses, her team identified 552 victims who named 270 priests as abusers. Nessel is estimating that at the end of the investigation there will be thousands of victims.

To submit information that may assist investigators of potential clergy abuse, visit the Attorney General’s website or call the investigation hotline at 844-324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.