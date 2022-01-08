Prosecutor & defense at odds over toxicology report for alleged driver in deadly Ionia crash

Mandy Marie Benn was arrested back on July 30 after allegedly hitting a group of bicyclists that were taking part in the Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour.

Example video title will go here for this video

IONIA, Mich — An Ionia County judge denied lowering the bond Monday for the driver charged in connection to a crash that killed two bicyclists and critically injured three others.

Mandy Marie Benn was arrested back on July 30 after allegedly hitting a group of bicyclists that were taking part in the Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour.

The sheriff's office has identified the two victims who died as Edward Erickson, 48, of Ann Arbor, and Michael Salhaney, 57, of Bloomfield Hills.

A public defender for Benn spoke Monday in court saying they received lab reports that showed Benn had no alcohol or drugs in her system at the time of the crash.

However, the prosecutor maintains that a urinalysis from the day of the crash confirmed Benn had Benzodiazepine and opiates in her system.

Kyle Butler, a prosecuting attorney in Ionia County, alleges Benn struck five male cyclists after her SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass a UPS truck.

Video from one of the bicyclists helmet cameras showed the bicyclists riding in single file along the fog line and the prosecutor says Benn should have seen them.

Butler claims Benn had slow and slurred speech, lack of balance and couldn't follow instructions when first responders arrived. Butler says Benn was prescribed Aderall and Suboxone, and had prescription bottles for Benzodiazepine in her car.

Benn was also charged with Operating while Visibly Impaired back in 2017 in the same county. During the incident, Butler says deputies made similar observations about her demeanor.