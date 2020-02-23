ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The first woman who publicly accused convicted sports doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse says she is horrified and deeply disappointed with the University of Michigan for how it has handled allegations of abuse by a late doctor at the school.

Former gymnast Rachel Denhollander says Saturday the school chose corruption over transparency when they put the survivors in a place where they had no choice but to speak publicly.

The university announced earlier this week five former patients of Dr. Robert E. Anderson alleged he sexually abused them during exams and a complaint in 2018 led to a police investigation.

