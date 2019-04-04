OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is hoping the community can help them locate a suspect in a road rage incident.

It happened on Wednesday, April 3 just before 9:10 p.m. on 68th Avenue, south of I-96.

The victim told police that while he was driving eastbound on I-96, a vehicle was tailgating him. After both vehicles exited on to 68th Avenue and were just south of the exit ramp, there was a "confrontation."

The victim drove away and said that he heard two gunshots. The suspect vehicle left northbound on 68th Avenue.

Authorities located two bullet holes in the back of the victim's vehicle, but no one was actually injured.

Deputies are still searching for the suspect and described him as 6'4" with a stocky build and a dark mustache and goatee. He was driving a brand new, dark-colored pick-up truck.

On April 3, 2019 at 9:08pm the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a weapons complaint that occurred on 68th Ave, south of I-96.

Anyone with information about this incident is encourage to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.