Rocks thrown onto US-131 cause damage to two vehicles

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Two vehicles driving on US-131 were damaged after rocks were thrown at them, the Michigan State Police said Tuesday.

Troopers received a call about the incident around 6:20 p.m. Monday night. The two victims were headed southbound when their cars were hit near the 76th Street exit in the Byron Center area.

One of the drivers says he witnessed two young, white males with short hair throw an object that hit his car. The pair then allegedly ran off toward the railroad tracks.

Troopers arrived at the scene soon after, but couldn't locate the suspects.

Anyone with information on the two suspects is encouraged to call the MSP Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411.

