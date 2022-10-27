Court hears testimony from witnesses in Patrick Lyoya case

The court heard from a police officer responding to the shooting, a friend who was in the car with Lyoya the morning of the shooting and a neighbor.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly seven months since the death of Patrick Lyoya, former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr, who is accused of murdering Lyoya, appeared in court.

The burden during Thursday's preliminary hearing is on the prosecutor, who is presenting evidence to the judge in the form of witness testimony plus body camera and other video surveillance.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker started things off by calling Sgt. Nicholas Calati with the Grand Rapids Police Department to the witness stand.

Calati testified that he was not first on scene, but he did see Lyoya's body lying on the ground with his arms underneath him when he arrived. Calati also claims that after Lyoya was rolled over, there was a taser near his hands.

The second witness was Lyoya's friend, Aime Turishme, who was a passenger in Lyoya's car the morning of the shooting. He recorded video of the incident on his cell phone.

Turishme admitted to hanging out with Lyoya the night before and drinking at a mutual friend's apartment. He says Lyoya initially got out of the car to check out a noise he heard, and that's when he noticed Schurr's approach.

It was when Turishme's cell phone video was played that both Turishme and Lyoya's parents became visibly distressed as they watched the moments leading up to Lyoya's death.

Then Wayne Butler, a man who lived in one of the homes near where the shooting happened, took the stand. He testified that he believed Lyoya was never on the offense.

“The officer has control of Patrick the whole time, and when I say control, I mean physical control. Like it was a wrestling match, the officer is always winning 60-40,” Butler said. “It’s like a football game where one team always has the lead. He always had the lead, it wasn’t by much, and you could tell he was getting worn out, but he always had the upper hand.”

Butler said he tried to defuse the situation based on his experience as a Black man in America. He also said he believes Schurr to be a good man, and although initially, he didn't think the officer did anything wrong, his opinion changed after he saw video of the actual shooting.

That was just one witness's opinion—but ultimately what matters in a preliminary hearing is the judge's opinion. Judge Nicholas Ayoub will decide if there is enough probable cause to send the case to trial.

The hearing is set to resume at 2 p.m.

