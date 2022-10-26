Semi truck driver killed in industrial accident at Standale Lumber

A 51-year-old semi-truck driver was killed after an accident involving a portion of a trailer's load falling off the trailer.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) is investigating an accident at Standale Lumber that resulted in the death of a semi-truck driver.

The 51-year-old driver was killed in an accident Wednesday morning around 11 a.m. after a portion of a trailer's load fell from the trailer and struck the driver.

The Grandville Police Department was dispatched the scene with assistance from the Grandville Fire Department and Life EMS Ambulance.

The driver has not yet been identified and additional information is being withheld until notifications of the driver's death have been made.

