Sheriff: 21-year-old charged for shooting dog

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — A 21-year-old Bethel Township man is facing charges after shooting a dog, the sheriff's office said.

The Branch County Sheriff's Office said the investigation into the shooting resulted in the Bethel Township man turning himself in Wednesday, July 1.

The Branch County Prosecutors Office issued 2 count felony and misdemeanor animal cruelty charges against the man.

The injured dog, Noel, is in the care of Animal Aid of Branch County.

The sheriff's office did not provide any other details on the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is encouraged to contact the Branch County Sheriff’s Office at 517-278-3091.

