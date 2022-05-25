Kentwood man shot, killed in Byron Twp., investigation underway

Police say a 50-year-old Kentwood man was found in a pickup truck with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Tuesday night homicide in Byron Township.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Division Avenue, police say. A passing motorist heard a gunshot and reported the incident to police.

Responding officers found a 50-year-old Kentwood man in the driver's side of a pickup truck with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say early investigation indicates the shooting may have been connected to an attempted robbery near an ATM.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.