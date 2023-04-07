Shooting injures 1 in Muskegon, 4 suspects in custody

Police say one victim was shot, although their condition and identity is not being released at this time.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Police Department is currently on the scene of a shooting incident at a home on Isabella Avenue.

Four suspects have been taken into custody and authorities do believe all involved have been arrested.

Police say the scene is still active and will release more information as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

