2 killed in plane crash in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people were killed in a plane crash in South Haven Tuesday.

Authorities in South Haven initially received a report of a missing plane around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in Chicago.

The plane had left the airport early Tuesday morning and had not been heard from since. Authorities from the FAA, county police units, Michigan State Police and the U.S. Air Force began the search for the plane.

The wreckage of the plane was located early Wednesday morning about a mile north of the South Haven Regional Airport, where the plane took off. Both occupants were found dead at the scene.

The occupants are believed to be a 70-year-old Lawton man, who owned the plane, and a 70-year-old Wayland man, who was an instructor during the flight. Police say the men were experienced pilots and instructors.

The plane was identified as an Aerospace 600.

The investigation has been turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board.

