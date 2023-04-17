x
Sparta man suffers serious injuries following Saturday night hit and run

Deputies were called to the area on reports that a cyclist was injured and lying along the road. The 36-year-old cyclist suffered several broken bones.
Credit: Kent County Sheriff's Office

SPARTA, Michigan — A Sparta man is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle while biking Saturday night. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating this incident as a hit and run.

Police say the crash happened on North Division Avenue just north of 13 Mile Road before 9 p.m. 

Deputies were called to the area on reports that a cyclist was injured and lying along the road. The 36-year-old cyclist suffered several broken bones.

While on scene, deputies located multiple pieces of the suspect vehicles headlight, concluding they may have come from a newer Ford F-150. They also say the damage would be seen on the vehicles passenger side headlight.

If you have any information regarding a possible matching vehicle, please contact the KCSO. 

If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, please call the KCSO at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.

