Rockford child care owner's license suspended, accused of locking children inside tents

The childcare operator told regulators that while she knew locking children in tents was wrong, she didn't think it was abusive.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), and the Child Care Licensing Bureau (CCLB) suspended the child care home license of a Rockford after she admitted to locking children inside tents.

The CCLB began looking into the home after a Feb. 1 complaint alleging that Connie Rookus, located at 9850 Young Avenue in Rockford, locks children inside tents during naptime using small padlocks on the outside of the tents so the children cannot get out.

When LARA followed up on these claims on Feb. 3, Rookus stated that she knew locking the children in tents was wrong, however, she did not think that it was abusive.

She also said she would usually lock five to six children inside the tents at a time to "ensure their safety and to know they were not destroying things."

During an unannounced inspection on Feb. 6, a licensing consultant observed that Rookus and her staff member were caring for 13 children under the age of 6 years old. She also admitted to locking kids in the tents routinely for about two to three years.

LARA says based on the information provided, "emergency action must be taken to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of the children in care at this licensed child care home."

Her license was suspended effective Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m.

Rookus is prohibited from operating a childcare home at her Rockford address, or any other location. She may not accept children into her care, and also requires her to inform all parents of the children that she can no longer provide child care.

Rookus has 7 days to appeal the suspension and attend an administrative hearing if she chooses.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is still in the fact-finding portion of its investigation.

"We are working alongside Child Protective Services and LARA. After our investigation is complete we will have the case reviewed by the prosecutor’s office if warranted," the sheriff's office said.

