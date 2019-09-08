CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Authorities in Cass County made a huge break in a stolen motorcycle case, leading to the recovery of all kinds of stolen items.

Chief Douglas Westrick of the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 7, officers were working the stolen motorcycle case when the investigation led to a pole barn on M-62, north of the state line.

Officers searched the barn and the property, discovering stolen vehicles, trailers, a motorcycle, a lawn mower, a 4 wheeler, a snow plow and numerous construction tools. According to Chief Westrick, many of the items recovered were from a breaking and entering that happened recently in Elkhart County.

The case is now on its way to the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office for arrest warrants.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked to call the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department at 269-663-8444 or email otepd@comcast.net.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.