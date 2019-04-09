SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. - A student at Baseline Middle School in South Haven allegedly brought a gun to the school Wednesday.

In a statement sent home to parents from South Haven Public Schools, the district said the principal and assistant principal responded by isolating the student and securing the weapon.

Police were called and the incident is currently under investigation by the South Haven Police Department.

"While an incident of this nature is one we hope to never be faced with, we are thankful that our students did the right thing by reporting the information to a trusted adult," the statement reads.

Read the full statement below:

Sadly, we have the need to communicate an incident to our school families that took place at Baseline Middle School today. It was reported to the school assistant principal that a student was in possession of a gun. The principal and assistant principal promptly responded by isolating the student and securing the weapon. Police were called to the school and the incident is currently under investigation by the South Haven Police Department. While an incident of this nature is one we hope to never be faced with, we are thankful that our students did the right thing by reporting the information to a trusted adult. The safety of the kids in our care is always at the forefront of our minds and we will continue to do everything in our power to ensure our students have a safe place to learn.

