UPDATE: Authorities identify the victim of the weekend shooting as John Mast, 47, from Stanwood.
Randall Robert Jenson is expected to be arraigned at 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12.
MORLEY, Mich. - The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night outside of a bar/restaurant in Morley.
According to authorities, it happened around 11 p.m. A 47-year-old Stanwood man was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.
The shooting suspect, 48-year-old Randall Robert Jenson, was not immediately located but was found Sunday afternoon and arrested "without incident."
