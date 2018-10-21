UPDATE: The suspect in the Saturday night homicide was arrested Sunday afternoon, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say the suspect, previously identified as Randall Robert Jensen, was arrested "without incident" and that more details will be released after his arraignment.

MORLEY, Mich. - The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night outside of a bar/restaurant in Morley.

According to authorities, it happened around 11 p.m. A 47-year-old Stanwood man was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.

The shooting suspect remains at large. The sheriff's office, joined with Michigan State Police's tactical units, are currently searching for the suspect, 48-year-old Randall Robert Jensen. Jenson is considered armed and dangerous.

MCSO says the public should avoid contact with Jenson and call 911 immediately if he is spotted.

