Suspect in custody, charged in May 24 Grand Rapids homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect allegedly involved in the shooting death of 24-year-old Naquie Malik Mitz was taken into custody in Illinois on Tuesday.

Mitz was fatally shot on May 24 in the area of S Division Ave and Cherry Street SW in Grand Rapids.

On June 2, the suspect involved in the shooting was identified as Jeffrey Craig, 27, and was charged by the Kent County Prosecutor with open murder, felon in possession of a firearm, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) detectives worked with the U.S. Marshals offices in Grand Rapids and Chicago to locate the suspect.

Craig was taken into custody in Rockford, Illinois on June 7 and is currently awaiting extradition to Michigan.

The case is still being investigated and anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at (616) 456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

