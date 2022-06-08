x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Investigations

Suspect in custody, charged in May 24 Grand Rapids homicide

GRPD detectives, working with U.S. Marshals, located the suspect in Rockford, Illinois and took him into custody on June 7.
Credit: Nate Belt, 13OYS
The scene of the fatal shooting near Cherry Street SE and Division Street.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect allegedly involved in the shooting death of 24-year-old Naquie Malik Mitz was taken into custody in Illinois on Tuesday.

Mitz was fatally shot on May 24 in the area of S Division Ave and Cherry Street SW in Grand Rapids.

On June 2, the suspect involved in the shooting was identified as Jeffrey Craig, 27, and was charged by the Kent County Prosecutor with open murder, felon in possession of a firearm, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. 

Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) detectives worked with the U.S. Marshals offices in Grand Rapids and Chicago to locate the suspect.

Craig was taken into custody in Rockford, Illinois on June 7 and is currently awaiting extradition to Michigan.

The case is still being investigated and anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at (616) 456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Holland Police arrest 19-year-old wanted in fatal shooting near Hope College