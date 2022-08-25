Juvenile suspect in custody after allegedly shooting at Muskegon Heights Police

A juvenile suspect is in custody after the Muskegon Heights Police Department says a passenger in a car they were chasing fired shots at officers Wednesday morning.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A juvenile suspect is now in custody after fleeing from a car crash and allegedly firing at officers from their vehicle Wednesday morning.

The Muskegon Heights Police Department announced that they arrested the suspect at a residence on Fleming Street in Muskegon Thursday night around 8 p.m.

On Wednesday morning, police were called to the intersection of Lincoln and Hoyt around 5 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the area. Authorities were able to identify the suspect's vehicle, a red Buick, and later track it down.

When police found the Buick, officers say the vehicle fled.

Two people were inside the Buick and the passenger fired at officers on two separate occasions, police claim.

The officers did not return fire on the vehicle and no one was hit by gunfire.

Police say that the passenger exited the vehicle near the intersection of Sherman and Riordan, where the Buick continued on Riordan and crashed into two other vehicles.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The passenger fled the scene despite a K9 team dispatched to help with the pursuit.

The suspect that fled is now being lodged Muskegon County Juvenile Transition Center on the charges of Fleeing and Eluding, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Aiding and Abetting.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

