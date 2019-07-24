HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Ottawa County deputies are investigating a robbery at a party store from early Wednesday, July 24.

An employee at Re-Pete's Party Store says a guy got away with money from the cash register around 1:25 a.m. That suspect did not show a weapon. He took off, but it's not clear which direction he was going.

Re-Pete's is on Riley Street just west of U.S. 31, north of the Holland city limits.

If you saw anything that might help deputies in their search for the suspect, contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer.

