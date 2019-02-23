OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities in Kalamazoo say one person is in the hospital following a shooting early Saturday morning.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, deputies were sent to a scene were reportedly shots were fired. The incident happened in the 3000 block of Dori Drive at the Evergreen South Apartment Complex in Oshtemo Township.

While deputies were on scene, dispatch received word that a gunshot victim from the incident was headed to a nearby hospital. The victim was shot in the apartment complex.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover. Authorities say no suspects have been identified at this time and the incident is still under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.