Police release description of suspect vehicle in fatal Greenville hit-and-run

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) have released more information about the vehicle that hit three teens in Montcalm County on Tuesday night, killing one and injuring the other two.

Investigators say they are searching for a 1999-2005 VW Jetta with dark blue or purple coloring. The vehicle will have damage to the windshield and a side window.

The incident happened 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Wise Road near West County Line Road in Eureka Township.

MSP says the three boys were walking on Wise Road when a driver struck all three. A 14-year-old boy, later identified as Jamison Lafferty, died at the scene. The other two were taken to DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids and are expected to survive.

Michigan State Police originally shared Jamison was 13 years old, but learned Wednesday that he had just turned 14 a few days ago.

MSP says the driver did not stop at the scene.

"We ask the driver, to do the right thing. Come forward, let us talk to you so we can get some information and bring resolution to this tragic situation," said MSP Lt. Michelle Robinson.

Jamison was a middle school student with Greenville Public Schools. He played football, and the Greenville High School Football Coach, Tom Halleck, said news like this is devastating for the community.

"He was such a great kid, he was a nice kid that worked hard and was working hard to better himself and our teams and our community and, and it's just sad anytime that something like that happens," said Halleck. "I just can't imagine I have four kids, my own and each of us as coaches, as you know, adults and people that work with the school system and in kids every day. We know how traumatic that is."

Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the MSP Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.

