Suspect vehicle recovered in fatal Battle Creek drive-by shooting that killed toddler

The Battle Creek Police Department has recovered a stolen vehicle believed to have been involved in a fatal drive by shooting that left a 2-year-old dead.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A stolen black Audi Q7 that is believed to have been involved in a drive-by shooting in Battle Creek that killed a toddler was recovered by police on Wednesday.

The shooting took place around 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday in the 100 block of Cliff Street in Battle Creek.

Police say a black SUV drove past the home and fired several rounds into the house, hitting 2-year-old Kai Rowan. Kai later died in the hospital from his injuries.

Kai was sleeping in his bed at the time and was the only person hurt.

The vehicle believed to have been used in the incident was reported stolen on Sunday, Sept. 18 from West Columbia Avenue.

An investigation by police suggests that Kai's family was not the shooter's intended target.

"We believe there's some cursory information of some type of beef or argument going on between both parties," said Deputy Chief Shannon Bagley. "Kai's family is not associated with that so there's individuals within the community who has information on those involved."

Now police are looking for any information about who may have stolen the car and who was driving the car at the time of the shooting. Police are also unsure if any other passengers were in the car at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information on this vehicle should please call police at (269) 781-0911 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

