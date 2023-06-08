Suspect went to McDonalds after crash involving bicyclist in Sparta, court docs reveal

According to probable cause documents obtained by 13 ON YOUR SIDE, Paul Eastway had been drinking at the Sparta Moose Lodge just before the crash.

SPARTA, Michigan — Court documents from an April 15 crash that severally injured a bicyclist are revealing new information about the alleged drunk driver who hit him.

According to probable cause documents obtained by 13 ON YOUR SIDE, 53-year-old Paul Eastway had been drinking at the Sparta Moose Lodge just before the crash.

Surveillance video from inside the bar showed Eastway consuming several alcoholic beverages and appearing unsteady on his feet.

Eastway left the lodge and shortly before 9 p.m. on North Division Avenue just north of 13 Mile Road, he struck a 36-year-old bicyclist. Eastway then fled the scene.

The victim was seriously injured and police said he broke several bones as a result of the crash.

Witnesses then alleged they spotted Eastway under the influence at the drive-thru of Mcdonald's following the hit-and-run.

Eastway turned himself in just 3 days later, stating to police that he thought he had hit a deer, but did not stop to assess the damage to his vehicle or report the accident to police.

Eastway faces charges of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and failure to stop at the scene of a serious injury crash, both carrying a five-year felony.

