Police asking for help identifying suspects involved in East Kentwood graduation shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office has released multiple suspect photos from the shooting at the Crossroads Alternative High School graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 19.

The situation began after the graduation ceremony, which was being held at the East Kentwood High School football field.

The Thursday night shooting injured two people, a 16-year-old boy from Texas and a 40-year-old woman from Grand Rapids. Police say that the woman underwent surgery and remains in critical but stable condition at the hospital. The boy was released from the hospital.

Two suspects were arrested in connection to the incident on May 20. The two confirmed subjects are 18-year-old males from the City of Grand Rapids. Police recovered multiple firearms from their vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the remaining suspects. There are eight total suspects involved, police say.

Anyone with pictures or video of the shooting is asked to upload them to the KCSO Evidence Submission Portal. If you can identify, talked to, or took photos or video of these individuals at the graduation, you're asked to reach out to detectives using this link or call 616-632-6125.

