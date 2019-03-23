MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 57-year-old Edwardsburg man has been hospitalized after being shot through his window early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at a home on Starbrick Street, near Tharp Lake Road in Mason Township around 12:20 a.m.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the homeowner was inside his house when some strangers came to his house and demanded to talk to him. When the homeowner didn't come out of the house, the strangers started to fire a gun into the house through his window.

The gunshots injured the homeowner, but deputies say he is in stable condition at a hospital in Elkhart, Indiana.

It was not made immediately clear how many people the sheriff's office was searching for. The entire incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has information on this case contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 269-445-1560, Cass County TIP Line 800-462-9328.

