MECOSTA, Mich. — A Mecosta teen is facing felony sexual conduct charges for incidents that involved a child.

According to a press release from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Dylan Snyder was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 3 on two counts of felony criminal sexual conduct (CSC).

Authorities say the arrest stems from incidents that happened in 2017 and 2018 with a child in the Village of Remus.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4 Snyder was arraigned in the 77th Court on the CSC charges. Deputies say Snyder posted the $25,000 bond and has been released until his next court date.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.