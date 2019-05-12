MECOSTA, Mich. — A Mecosta teen is facing felony sexual conduct charges for incidents that involved a child.

According to a press release from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Dylan Snyder was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 3 on two counts of felony criminal sexual conduct (CSC). 

Authorities say the arrest stems from incidents that happened in 2017 and 2018 with a child in the Village of Remus. 

On Wednesday, Dec. 4 Snyder was arraigned in the 77th Court on the CSC charges. Deputies say Snyder posted the $25,000 bond and has been released until his next court date. 

