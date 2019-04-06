OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. - A 14-year-old girl was killed and her father is battling life-threatening injuries after being struck by a farm truck Monday night.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police were dispatched to Webster Road, west of 72nd Avenue in Grant Township.

Investigators say a 1994 International farm truck hit Kaitlynn Scott and her father, Eric, while they were walking their dog on the shoulder of the road.

The truck was operated by a 57-year-old Rothbury man.

Authorities said Kaitlynn Scott was pronounced dead at the scene. Eric Scott was transported by Life EMS to Mercy Health Hackley Campus in Muskegon with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe that alcohol and drug use are not contributing factors in the crash.

Any witnesses with information who did not speak to police at the scene should call the MSP Hart post at 231-873-2171.

