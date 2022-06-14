2 teenagers injured in drive by shooting in Grand Rapids Tuesday night

Around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday night, Grand Rapids Police say two juveniles were shot in a drive by shooting near Fuller and Prince St.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Two teenagers were shot in a drive by shooting on Grand Rapids southeast side Tuesday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says they received a call that shots were fire near Prince St. and Fuller Ave. around 9:15 p.m.

While enroute to the scene, police were updated that there was one person shot in the incident.

GRPD says when they arrived on the scene, they found a 14-year-old and 15-year-old who had been shot.

The two teenagers were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they currently have no suspect or vehicle description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD or Silent Observer. GRPD detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

