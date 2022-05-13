x
Three injured in head on collision in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Three people were injured after a head on collision in Grand Haven Township Friday evening. 

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Lake Michigan Drive and 144th Avenue.

Investigation showed a Lincoln, driven by a 26-year-old Grand Haven man, was traveling east on Lake Michigan Drive and failed to yield for an oncoming pick up truck, driven by a 72-year-old Grand Rapids man. 

The two vehicles collided head on in the west bound lane. 

The 26-year-old man and his 33-year-old passenger were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. The 72-year-old suffered minor injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

