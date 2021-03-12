x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Investigations

TIMELINE: Here's a look at the events leading up to the deadly Oxford High School shooting

The shooting on Tuesday left four people dead and seven injured. Here's a look at the events leading up to the fatal incident.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Tragedy struck the Oxford High School community Tuesday afternoon when a 15-year-old student opened fire inside the school.

Despite a quick response from law enforcement agencies, who apprehended the suspect three minutes after their arrival, four students were killed and seven others were wounded, including a teacher.

RELATED: Authorities: Student kills 4, wounds 7 with father's gun at east Michigan high school

In the aftermath of the shooting, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office has been working to bring justice to the victims.

Oxford High School fatal shooting

1 / 22
AP
Students hug at outside Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, killing four students and wounding seven other people on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The alleged gunman has been charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder and terrorism. He pled not guilty Wednesday. 

RELATED: Prosecutor charges accused Oxford High school shooter with terrorism, murder

On Friday, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald held a press conference announcing that the suspect's parents were being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each. 

Here's a look at the events leading up to the shooting, and how McDonald came to the decision to charge the suspect's parents:

Friday, Nov. 26

  • James Crumbley, father of suspect Ethan Crumbley, purchases the gun used in the shooting
  • Ethan posts a photo of the gun with the caption, "Just got my new beauty today"
  • Mother of suspect, Jennifer, refers to the gun as Ethan's "new Christmas present"

Monday, Nov. 29

  • Teacher reports Ethan looking up ammunition on his phone during class
  • School officials reach out to his parents; no response is received
  • Jennifer texts Ethan: "lol I’m not mad at you, you have to learn not to get caught"

Tuesday, Nov. 30

  • Teacher reported a disturbing note on Ethan's desk, including the following:
    • Semiautomatic handgun pointing at a note: “The thoughts won’t stop, help me”
    • Bullet with “Blood everywhere” written above it
    • Drawing of a person appearing to be shot and bleeding
    • Notes reading, "My life is useless" and "The world is dead"
  • Parents are summoned to the school and Ethan is brought to the office
  • School counselor recommends Ethan is enrolled into counseling in the next 48 hours
  • Parents fail to inquire about the gun or search Ethan's backpack
  • School officials recommend that Ethan is sent home for the day; his parents refuse, and send him back to class
  • At 12:51 p.m., the shooting starts in the school
    • At 1:22 p.m., Jennifer texts Ethan, "Ethan, don't do it"
    • At 1:37 p.m., James calls 911 to report the gun missing and say he believes his son is the shooter

After the charges were announced Friday, authorities attempted to arrest the Crumbleys, who were reportedly unable to be reached. Multiple agencies including the FBI are still searching for them at this time.

Related Articles

Related video:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

TIMELINE: Here's the events leading up to the deadly Oxford High School shooting