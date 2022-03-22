Police looking for two teens from West Michigan area who say they won't come home

The pair may or may not be together. Both have been in contact with family but said they're not coming home, police reported.

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan State Police need help looking for two runaway teenagers in the West Michigan area.

Keegan Baysinger is 15 years old, 5'7, 137 lbs with brown hair and eyes from Scottville. He was last seen on March 11 and was reported missing four days later.

Isabella Castro is 14 years old, 5'2, 110 lbs with brown hair and eyes from Fountain. She was last seen on March 14 and reported missing on March 21.

The pair may or may not be together. Both have been in contact with their family but said they're not coming home, police reported.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact the MSP Hart Post at 231-873-2171 or 911.

