Staff confiscates unloaded gun from student at César E. Chávez Elementary School

The student had no bullets on him and made no threats to their classmates or school.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Investigation is underway at a Grand Rapids elementary school after staff confiscated an unloaded gun from a student Wednesday.

Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) says a student alerted staff at César E. Chávez Elementary School Wednesday of another student in possession of a gun.

Staff made immediate contact with the student in question, and found an unloaded gun. The student had no bullets on him and made no threats to their classmates or school.

The school says that the student found with the gun is a 7-year-old boy in second grade.

The gun was confiscated and school was able to continue without interruption.

GRPS is working with the Grand Rapids Police Department to investigate the incident and make sure those responsible are held accountable.

César E. Chávez Elementary School Principal Aimee Garcia is asking parents to take this opportunity to remind their kids to speak up when something isn't right, and to talk about safe gun storage.

"I want to thank our school staff including our GRPS security team for their quick response to this matter as well as the officers with GRPD who responded today," Principal Aimee Garcia said. "Ensuring the safety of our scholars takes all of us and I am grateful to each of you for your partnership."

GRPS Superintendent Leadriane Roby announced that he is planning to hold a community forum on school safety and security. The event will be held later this month and further details will be shared by the district once plans are finalized.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.