PAW PAW, Mich. - A Bangor father has been arrested and facing charges for his teen son's drug overdose death.

According to Michigan State Police, 48-year-old Gary Birkhead was arraigned in Van Buren court Wednesday on charges of homicide/involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse.

MSP says the charges are related to the death of Birkhead's 16-year-old son, Cole Birkhead. Cole died on August 13, 2017, at Bronson Hospital from a drug overdose.

The Van Buren County Prosecutors office issued the charges on Friday, March 15, and Gary Birkhead was arrested Tuesday, March 19.

The investigation is on-going.

