CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One person was arrested and another stole an Enterprise rental van after being chased by police.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, a deputy saw a stolen vehicle during a license plate check near 28th Street and Patterson Avenue SE. The deputy did not initiate a traffic stop but waited for backup to arrive.

The suspect vehicle went to the intersection of Burton and East Paris Avenue SE and was stopped at a traffic signal, blocked by other traffic. Kentwood Police arrived in the area and held up traffic at the light in an effort to take the suspects into custody and avoid a potential pursuit. However, the suspects jumped the curb and turned northbound on East Paris from Burton where they continued at, what the department described as "low speed."

While the vehicle was still moving, the suspects attempted to jump from the vehicle, but it struck a pole and both people were ejected. They fled on foot after the crash and one suspect was arrested.

The second suspect is believed to have stolen an Enterprise rental van from a nearby parking lot. The van is still outstanding and is described as a white full-size cargo van being driven by a black male, possibly with dread locks, wearing a white shirt and red shoes.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is handling the stolen vehicle report and the incident remains under investigation.

