SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. - One man was hospitalized after crashing into a South Haven restaurant Sunday night.

According to the South Haven Area Emergency Services, it happened around 10:15 p.m. in the area of M-43 and 12th Avenue.

The driver struck a traffic island at a roundabout intersection, went air-born and struck the Maple Grove Bar & Grill.

He was the only person in the car and was left with serious injuries. The driver was taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the accident, however, employees and the owner were still in the building. The owner was in the kitchen washing dishes when the vehicle crashed into the building -- the force of the accident dropping debris on him. The owner was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Haven Police Department.

