Victim identified by police in June 6 Grand Rapids homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The victim in a homicide that took place on June 6 on the 2400 block of Horton Ave SE in Grand Rapids has been identified by police.

Richard John Jekel, 59, was found deceased, around 6:30 p.m. on June 6.

Police say that they currently have a person of interest in custody.

The Kent County Medical Examiner completed an autopsy of the victim on Wednesday and ruled that the death was a homicide.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is working with Wyoming Public Safety to investigate the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD, Wyoming Public Safety, or Silent Observer. GRPD detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

